Trump buried for whining Melania didn't get enough fashion magazine covers -- as he sits on COVID aid bill

With all that is going on in the U.S. during Christmas week -- COVID-19 infections on the rise, a desperately needed COVID-related aid package being held hostage by the president, extended unemployment insurance about to run out, families facing evictions -- Donald Trump took time out from his busy holiday vacation at Mar-a-Lago to complain that his wife Melania didn't get fashion magazine cover stories he feels she deserves.
Linking to a tweet from right-wing Breitbart, that read, "The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years," the preside t added "The greatest of all time" by which he presumably meant the first lady, before adding the requisite "Fake news!"
Commenters who were already criticizing the president for two days of golfing while they hunker down in their homes over fears of the spreading pandemic, piled on the president for his bizarre sense of priorities... as you can see below:
The greatest of all time. Fake News! https://t.co/jiWjLrynQW— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1608925120.0
@realDonaldTrump Ah yes. It's a 9/11 death toll every day; millions face eviction & financial ruin, Russians have… https://t.co/UGoPRZ2DZO— Dr. HawaiiDelilah™ (@Dr. HawaiiDelilah™)1608935979.0
Anyone who thinks @realDonaldTrump cares about the millions of Americans who are out-of-work, whose benefits expire… https://t.co/wq8TUE72G9— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project)1608994237.0
Do you think trump promised Melania that she would get a major fashion magazine cover if she stayed with him? Mayb… https://t.co/TOKsse5RYv— TheGrinch (@TheGrinch)1608969655.0
@wolfjon4 Everything anyone needs to know about Trump can be learned from his tweet calling fashion magazines “fake… https://t.co/56fZsOaRLQ— Ono Nada Ghen™ (@Ono Nada Ghen™)1608994675.0
Relieved to see that Trump has his eye on the ball in the midst of a pandemic and threat of mass evictions (assumin… https://t.co/txWBh07s6l— Robert Sekuler (@Robert Sekuler)1608994452.0
@realDonaldTrump Sir, does someone need a hug? https://t.co/kCanf1gLF9— Josh Marshall (@Josh Marshall)1608934316.0
@realDonaldTrump Melania is over. Nobody ever liked her, mainly because of her taste in men. It's pretty rich that… https://t.co/8aQDRzBS3p— Brown Eyed Susan (@Brown Eyed Susan)1608940383.0
More than 330,000 dead. Millions on the verge of losing homes and cars and going hungry this holiday. What upset… https://t.co/oBuHuADJxL— Duty To Inform (@Duty To Inform)1608991414.0
@kylegriffin1 This in comparison to Trump hate tweeting about fashion magazines not spot lighting his wife. How bizarre is this situation?— preising (@preising)1608934108.0
What a Fucking baby https://t.co/BNNsgM3ypa— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1608940954.0
@realDonaldTrump It’s so great to see where your mind is at these days. Certainly it’s not on the out of control vi… https://t.co/BO6R2HJEPx— Jazzy_J 🇺🇸🇵🇷🤦🏻♀️🗽 (@Jazzy_J 🇺🇸🇵🇷🤦🏻♀️🗽)1608987215.0
A day before unemployment benefits for millions of Americans were set to expire, @realdonaldtrump was only worried… https://t.co/9aoHjCWojt— C Zalben (@C Zalben)1608978036.0