Trump buried for whining Melania didn't get enough fashion magazine covers -- as he sits on COVID aid bill
With all that is going on in the U.S. during Christmas week -- COVID-19 infections on the rise, a desperately needed COVID-related aid package being held hostage by the president, extended unemployment insurance about to run out, families facing evictions -- Donald Trump took time out from his busy holiday vacation at Mar-a-Lago to complain that his wife Melania didn't get fashion magazine cover stories he feels she deserves.

Linking to a tweet from right-wing Breitbart, that read, "The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years," the preside t added "The greatest of all time" by which he presumably meant the first lady, before adding the requisite "Fake news!"

Commenters who were already criticizing the president for two days of golfing while they hunker down in their homes over fears of the spreading pandemic, piled on the president for his bizarre sense of priorities