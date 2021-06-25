Trump struggles to explain what Melania is doing post-White House: 'She's low key but not actually low key'
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former president Donald Trump gave a rambling explanation for his wife's activities since leaving the White House nearly six months ago.

The twice-impeached one-term president called in to Newsmax TV for a lengthy interview, and the hosts asked what Melania Trump had been up to since leaving Washington, D.C., as President Joe Biden was sworn in.

"It's very funny," Trump began. "She's a very confident person. She was very successful as a model, she was very, very successful. and she is low key, but not actually low key, but she's low key and the people love her. For instance, I'm making a speech in Ohio, where they're going to have big crowds, they already have them lined up. We're going have big crowds tomorrow night, and when I go there, there will be many, many signs. 'We love our first lady, we love our first lady,' and a lot of times they show a picture of a high heel, a shoe with a high heel."

That sent him off on a tirade about media coverage of his wife's outfit while touring damage wrought by Hurricane Harvey.

"That's when they scammed us, when she went to a hurricane, and in Texas, and we left for Air Force One, and she feels an obligation to be beautifully dressed representing the people of our country, so she walked into the plane wearing, you know, we're looking great," Trump said, "and then she had a bag and the bag was sneakers and a sweatsuit and all the things, right? And she got hammered for going to a hurricane that way, you know, etc., etc., and the high heels became a big thing, anyway. They love the first lady and the people, and you don't read that, you don't read that and they, the news loves to keep her out, and that's okay, frankly, with her it's absolutely okay. You understand, she's got a lot of confidence, got a lot of confidence."

The hosts attempted to move on to one last topic as Trump's discursion about his wife unspooled, but he continued ranting about media coverage of her.

"She is very outstanding person and the people get it," Trump said. "You know she'd do those decorations at Christmastime. She'd do such a job and then get hammered. She did such a beautiful job around the White House, and with the Rose Garden, she rebuilt the Rose Garden, which was actually a much more difficult thing that it sounds and. It's now good for another 50 years, that included all of the wires and all of the everything under the Rose Garden that nobody sees. But it looks like the dashboard of a Boeing 757. It's complicated stuff, and she did a great job, and the people -- I can only tell you the people get it, and they really like our first lady."



06 25 2021 08 45 54 www.youtube.com

SmartNews