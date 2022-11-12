Melania Trump is ‘unhappy’ and may not be interested in Donald's comeback attempt: biographer

Former First Lady Melania Trump was not happy with her press coverage following the 2022 midterms elections and may not be interested in joining her husband on the campaign trail after his expected Tuesday announcement of a comeback bid.

That was reported on Friday by CNN's Kate Bennett, who was the only member of the White House press corps dedicated to covering Melania Trump's East Wing. She is the author of the 2019 book Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography.

"Two of the people familiar with Trump’s mood say he has also been on the outs with his wife, Melania Trump, after a post-election day news report said she got the brunt of his ire after Dr. Mehmet Oz’s loss in his run for the US Senate," Bennett reported Friday. "Showing up in a news story is not something the ultra-private Melania Trump enjoys, and Trump was soon apologizing on Truth Social to her for what he called 'made up' stories about her involvement. The damage, however, say the two people, was done. Plus, everyone steers clear of the former president when he’s in a bad mood, including his wife."

Bennett was interviewed by CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday evening.

She said, "there are other things that might be wrangling the former president this weekend, including the fact his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have zero interest, I'm told, in taking part in any sort of campaigning should there be any, nor any part of a second go around at the White House if in fact the former president runs and wins again."

"Do we know anything about Melania Trump, if she's on board?" Cooper asked.

"That's an excellent question, Anderson," Bennett replied. "She was not happy this week. She's a very private person. Now the former president was blaming Melania for the endorsement of Mehmet Oz — she is a fan, he did say that at some rallies during the campaign season. She didn't like that very much. She didn't like being in the news. She doesn't like her name being attached to the rants and ravings of her husband."

"Things are a little chilly there," Bennett reported.

