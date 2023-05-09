Melania Trump promises to stand by her man during 2024 campaign

Despite rarely being seen at his campaign events, former First Lady Melania Trump said she supports her husband's 2024 run for the White House in an interview with Fox News that was published Tuesday.
“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” Melania Trump said.
As Politico points out, Donald Trump announced his 2024 campaign in November at a rally – and that was the last time Melania was present for any of his campaign events. She's also been absent during his legal troubles – including at his arraignment for allegedly paying hush money to a woman he was having an affair with and a civil hearing over allegations of rape.
“My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again,” Melania Trump told Fox News.
She went on to say that if he's elected in 2024, she, as first lady, would “prioritize the well-being and development of children as I have always done.”
“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive,” she said. “If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes.”