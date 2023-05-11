Marjorie Taylor Greene: the GOP actually loves immigrants — look at Melania

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants voters to know that the Republican Party isn't anti-immigrant — they just want immigrants to come in the right way, reported Newsweek on Thursday.

As an example, she held up former First Lady Melania Trump, an immigrant from Slovenia.

"I would like to remind everyone that Republicans believe in legal immigration," said Greene during a debate. on immigration in the House Wednesday.

"As a matter of fact, we are very proud of our former first lady, Melania Trump, who immigrated legally to the United States. But there is a clear difference in policies when we talk about border and security for the United States of America. I think it is very important to remind my colleagues across the aisle what our oath of office actually says. We swear an oath that we will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Melania Trump originally immigrated on an EB-1, or so-called "Einstein visa," which are generally reserved for people with "extraordinary ability" and "sustained national and international acclaim" such as Pulitzer winners, Nobel Prize winners, or Olympic medalists. She went on to sponsor her parents for citizenship, a practice that numerous Republicans, including Donald Trump, have derided as "chain migration" and sought to limit.

Contrary to Republican claims about supporting "legal" immigration, the GOP has introduced multiple separate bills that would reduce the number of people who can enter the U.S. legally in the past few years.