Bill Barr explains why Melania Trump is smarter than Donald in new book

Former first lady Melania Trump had a significantly reduced role than most other first ladies, even those with small children. However, she maintained privacy and focused more on her son and fashion while her husband played politics.

In Bill Barr's new book, One Damn Thing After Another, he describes meeting Melania for the first time and how elegant and intelligent she was. At one point, Trump told Barr that it was because of the first lady that he even had a job.

“You know what saved you?” Trump asked Barr after his confirmation hearing. “Melania. She came to your rescue. She is now your biggest fan.”

“Well, I could tell she has good sense," said Barr, according to the book.

“We were watching the hearing together, and when I got angry, she said, ‘Are you crazy? Look at him. Right out of central casting. He looks and acts like an Attorney General! Leave him alone—he is carrying himself just right, and he will be confirmed, which is what you need,’” Trump relayed to Barr.

"I had always thought Melania was smarter than the President," Barr concluded.

The memory remains one of the only commentaries Barr made on Mrs. Trump. In the early days of the administration, she was caught making a slate of fashion faux pas. One came after a massive scandal in which children were being taken from their parents by the U.S. government. Somewhere between 1,000 and 1,500 children were torn away from their parents. Mrs. Trump went to the border wearing a jacket saying, "I really don't care do you?" It was ultimately taken as a message about those immigrants she'd just met with. Later in books that were published about the first lady it was revealed that the jacket was a kind of message about what the press thought of her.

