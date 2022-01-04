Melania Trump promotes Bitcoin from her official account — days after her husband suggests crypto is a scam

On Monday, former First Lady Melania Trump took to Twitter to promote the 13th anniversary of the creation of Bitcoin, crowing about the trillion-dollar market capitalization of the digital currency.

This comes after former President Donald Trump has repeatedly made disparaging remarks about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general.

In June, he called Bitcoin a "scam against the dollar," and in October, during a Fox News interview, he doubled down on this position, saying, “I'm a big fan of our currency and I don't want to have other currencies coming out and hurting or demeaning the dollar in any way. If you look at a monetary system based on the dollar, if you start losing credibility, all of a sudden you're going to lose that strong monetary system. We have to be very careful about that.”

This also comes as Melania Trump, who has been relatively invisible in public compared to other former first ladies, dabbles in cryptocurrency technology on her own, creating her own so-called non-fungible token, or NFT, a type of digital artwork built on blockchain technology meant to be bought and sold as financial assets.

Bitcoin has soared in value since its inception, with many of its early backers becoming extremely wealthy. However, its early promises of being a broadly adopted currency free of government control largely haven't materialized, with holders treating it more like a speculative investment than tender to be exchanged for goods and services.