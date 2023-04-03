Melania Trump isn't going to New York for husband's first court appearance

Melania Trump did not travel with her husband to New York to face criminal charges.

Donald Trump left Mar-a-Lago on Monday to fly to New York City for a court appearance in Manhattan on charges related to his hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, and he was accompanied by his younger son Eric Trump but not his wife or other children, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

The ex-president was joined by campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, longtime adviser Jason Miller, former White House aide Dan Scavino and former aide Boris Epshteyn.

The indictment remains sealed, but Trump has reportedly been charged with more than 30 counts related to business fraud.