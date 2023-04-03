Melania Trump isn't going to New York for husband's first court appearance

Melania Trump (Shutterstock)
Melania Trump did not travel with her husband to New York to face criminal charges.
Donald Trump left Mar-a-Lago on Monday to fly to New York City for a court appearance in Manhattan on charges related to his hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels, and he was accompanied by his younger son Eric Trump but not his wife or other children, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.
\u201cTrump said to be traveling to NYC with a series of aides, including Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita, Jason Miller, Steven Cheung and head of operations Justin Caporale. Overhead helicopters watching Trump's motorcade head to the Palm Beach airport.\u201d— Maggie Haberman (@Maggie Haberman) 1680539183
The ex-president was joined by campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, longtime adviser Jason Miller, former White House aide Dan Scavino and former aide Boris Epshteyn.
The indictment remains sealed, but Trump has reportedly been charged with more than 30 counts related to business fraud.