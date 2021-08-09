Melania Trump mocked for whining about criticism of her horticultural carnage of Kennedy Rose Garden

After over a year, former first lady Melania Trump has become aware of the criticism around her destruction of Jackie Kennedy's White House Rose Garden.

Trump and her husband's administration wanted to use the White House for the Republican National Convention in 2020 and had to make significant changes to the legendary Rose Garden that ultimately destroyed the historic nature of the planting and the beauty brought by one of the most beloved first ladies.

At the time of the horticulture carnage, presidential historian Michael Bechloss began insulting what was done and posting some of the photos of the garden throughout the years. Upon the anniversary of the pathetic planting, Bechloss posted another photo showing the rows of simplistic box hedges and low-profile stodgy shrubbery.

"[Beschloss] has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy," the Twitter account linked to the "Office of Melania Trump said on Sunday. She shared a photo that some said was cherry-picked from a vantage, point neglecting to show that cherry blossom and crab apple trees were removed, as were legendary tulips and a greater variety of leafy evergreen plants filling in.

As some noted, it is as if it was replaced with simplified knockout roses and a tangled mess of randomized plants that might work in The Hamptons but demand a higher level of sophistication for the White House. Unfortunately, after all of the work, it was already in need of repairs.

It would take years to repair the damage Mrs. Trump did, particularly with the mature trees, a staple in Washington, D.C.

When elected, Bechless and this writer and gardening aficionado called on first lady Dr. Jill Biden to bring the Jackie Kennedy garden back as a tribute. All U.S. states and territories could come together to donate a rose bush or their state flower to help rebuild the garden. There's also an excellent fundraising opportunity where Americans could pitch in to cover the costs since taxpayers funded the destruction for the 2020 Republican Convention the first time.

