'Cheap golf club': Melania Trump mocked for whining about criticism of her 'damage' to the White House Rose Garden

After more than a year, former First Lady Melania Trump has become aware of the criticism surrounding her changes to Jackie Kennedy's famous design of the White House Rose Garden.
Because the Trumps wanted to use the White House for the Republican National Convention in 2020, they made significant changes to the legendary Rose Garden.
At the time of the change, presidential historian Michael Bechloss insulted Melania Trump's work by posting some of the photos of the garden throughout the years. Upon the anniversary of the project, Bechloss posted another photo showing the rows of simplistic box hedges and low-profile shrubbery.
"[Beschloss] has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy," the Twitter account linked to the "Office of Melania Trump" said on Sunday. The account shared a photo that some said was taken from a vantage point that neglected to show how the cherry blossom and crab apple trees were removed.
As some noted, it is as if it was replaced with simplified knockout roses and a tangled mess of randomized plants that might work in The Hamptons, but demand a higher level of sophistication for the White House. Unfortunately, after all of Melania Trump's work, it was already in need of repairs.
@OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC Melania's shot cherry-picks a vantage point from behind a tree that's not part of the… https://t.co/Ql6daXepmy— Office of Monty Boa (@Office of Monty Boa) 1628446170.0
Some said it would take years to repair the damage Mrs. Trump did, particularly with the mature trees.
@HowardA_Esq @OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC AMEN, HOWARD! WELL SAID! https://t.co/9WwngftS8o— Jan (@Jan) 1628455012.0
@Cpo10za @OfficeofMelania "Cheap golf club" is pretty much their aesthetic.... along with clothing bearing messages… https://t.co/4KTJRLQ0tr— miss speech (@miss speech) 1628462000.0
@Cpo10za @OfficeofMelania "Cheap golf club" is pretty much their aesthetic.... along with clothing bearing messages… https://t.co/4KTJRLQ0tr— miss speech (@miss speech) 1628462000.0
@OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC MELANIA, YOU TURNED A LOVELY SPACE INTO A DAMN GRAVE YARD, STFU AND BLOW AWAY— KAYLEE BURRIS (@KAYLEE BURRIS) 1628459154.0
@OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC How many languages can you stay silent in? Pick one, and do so.— Jeremy Epstein (@Jeremy Epstein) 1628435543.0
@ZemanLynnZ @OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC And crab apple trees!— Rosebud Turtle (@Rosebud Turtle) 1628470974.0
@JoJoFromJerz @OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC We saw the destruction. Melania ripped everything out like Donald does ex wives hair.— Diane (@Diane) 1628459164.0
@ScottLinnen @OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC Oh look…she’s wearing the Aunt Lydia uniform. https://t.co/gpLC68Fc7V— Memereb (@Memereb) 1628446357.0
@slappysquirrel @OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC It's hilarious that she thought she could emulate Jackie.— Ellen McGrath Smith (@Ellen McGrath Smith) 1628459394.0
@RaySharradh @OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC It's the wrong kind of garden for that space next to the beautiful colon… https://t.co/fOBIfF2pUC— Marjam (@Marjam) 1628470779.0
@GiriWaltz @OfficeofMelania @BeschlossDC She stripped all the color and life and historical significance out of the… https://t.co/DckvzD7Ogo— The Daily Weir 😾 #DeleteFacebook #FacebookKills (@The Daily Weir 😾 #DeleteFacebook #FacebookKills) 1628444317.0