Melania Trump's ex-friend says former first lady knew about Trump's affair with Stormy Daniels

A former friend of Melania Trump said this Tuesday that the former first lady was aware of Donald Trump's alleged 2006 sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels before his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen sent her a $130,000 hush money payment just before the 2016 election.

"‘Melania Defense’ in Stormy Daniels Hush-Money case WON’T WORK. Why not? Melania Trump knew …" Stephanie Winston Wolkoff tweeted.

According to the Marin Independent Journal, the claim could complicate things for Trump's lawyers if they choose to make Melania part of Trump' defense, since Manhattan prosecutors say the payment was illegal because it was designed to benefit his 2016 candidacy.

Trump lawyers say the payment was simply meant to save Trump from embarrassment in case his wife found out about the "false" affair.

“It’s not directly related to the campaign,” Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said in an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday, Vice News reported. “He made this with personal funds to prevent something coming out (that was) false but embarrassing to himself, his family, his young son.”

Read the full report over at the Marin Independent Journal.