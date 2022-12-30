Melania Trump was worried that Rudy Giuliani would walk in unannounced while she was only in her robe: former staffer

According to testimony from her estranged chief of staff earlier this year, former First Lady Melania Trump was worried that Rudy Giuliani would walk in on her while she was only wearing a robe, the New York Post reports.

Stephanie Grisham told the Jan. 6 committee that Melania, now 52, thought then-President Donald Trump's advisers failed him towards the end of his presidency and grew “very upset” when they entered the White House’s residential areas without warning.

“She hated when people would come to the residence,” Grisham said in testimony from May, according to a transcript that was released Thursday.

“That was her home, she wanted privacy. So I do recall, towards the end, her telling me that there were constantly meetings happening in the Yellow Oval, which is the room up in the residence, with various people,” Grisham said.

“And she was very upset because nobody would give her a heads-up and was she walking around in a robe, that type of thing. But she never gave me specific names other than Sidney Powell, Giuliani and campaign people. Those were her words.”

She went on to say that “Mrs. Trump always wanted to be warned before people were coming into her house.”

