Melania ridiculed for claiming she was too busy in the White House to sit for a Vogue photoshoot

Former first lady Melania Trump was buried in an avalanche of derision after a clip was posted of her telling a Fox News host that she didn't have time to sit for a Vogue photoshoot -- that could have landed her on the cover -- when she was still in the White House.
Speaking with Peter Hegseth, the former model who became Donald Trump's third wife in 2005, complained that editors at the highly influential fashion magazine were biased against her and she had no time for them.
"They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do—and I did in the White House—than being on the cover of Vogue," she said dismissively.
Previously, her aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, claimed that Melania was offered a photoshoot earlier but declined unless a cover shot was guaranteed.
"Vogue reached out to Melania, hoping to schedule an Annie Leibovitz photo shoot of the First Lady in the White House, with writer Rob Haskell shadowing her for a few days to write a profile. All that sounded great, but the magazine could not guarantee that Melania would appear on the cover," Winston Wolkoff wrote in her book before adding, "For the record, not all First Ladies are put on the cover of Vogue. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, yes. Laura and Barbara Bush, no,' Melania wasn’t going to do anything for Vogue or any other magazine if she wasn’t going to be on the cover. 'Give me a break!' she texted. 'Forget it.'"
Be that as it may, the clip of Melania's Fox News chat brought a heap of scorn including one critic who wrote, "Her 'more important thing to do' was rip up the Rose Garden. Oh and let’s not forget about her failed 'Be Best' initiative."
You can see the clip and a smattering of comments below:
A new Trump mystery. What were the \u201cimportant things\u201d Melanie had to do in the WH? Procuring burner phones?— Walter Appling (@Walter Appling) 1652539213
Hilarious. She is green with envy, because her looks are her only real accomplishment— Jacquelin Maresch (@Jacquelin Maresch) 1652530670
That response alone answers the question. Being an entitled stepford wife does not justify the cover of vogue. As for modeling, has she had any major prints? Business, what business?— forts23 (@forts23) 1652532900
She was doing a premier of the Handmaids Tale.pic.twitter.com/3ALN8mEPx6— Celeste (@Celeste) 1652530746
I'll paraphrase: 'They hate me because I'm more beautiful, talented, and smarter than the other first ladies.'\n\nActually, I believe the photo shoot comes with an interview, and Melania wouldn't sit for the interview. It's not a fashion spread, it's an article.— Roslynne Levine (@Roslynne Levine) 1652532865
WTF? Business and fashion background? Seriously? I really don\u2019t care, do you?— cate (@cate) 1652535178
All of us when Melania Trump when she said she had \u201cmore important things to do in the White House\u201d than be on the cover of Vogue: pic.twitter.com/Qritogrzum— insecure Al (@insecure Al) 1652543798
Important things? Oh that's right, the "Be Best" campaign that taught kids how to be nice to each other while her husband sat on Twitter and called people names. Or was it de-flowering the Rose garden? Maybe it was the hideous Christmas decorations..— Marti (@Marti) 1652534915