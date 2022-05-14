Melania ridiculed for claiming she was too busy in the White House to sit for a Vogue photoshoot

Former first lady Melania Trump was buried in an avalanche of derision after a clip was posted of her telling a Fox News host that she didn't have time to sit for a Vogue photoshoot -- that could have landed her on the cover -- when she was still in the White House.

Speaking with Peter Hegseth, the former model who became Donald Trump's third wife in 2005, complained that editors at the highly influential fashion magazine were biased against her and she had no time for them.

"They’re biased and they have likes and dislikes, and it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do—and I did in the White House—than being on the cover of Vogue," she said dismissively.

Previously, her aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, claimed that Melania was offered a photoshoot earlier but declined unless a cover shot was guaranteed.

"Vogue reached out to Melania, hoping to schedule an Annie Leibovitz photo shoot of the First Lady in the White House, with writer Rob Haskell shadowing her for a few days to write a profile. All that sounded great, but the magazine could not guarantee that Melania would appear on the cover," Winston Wolkoff wrote in her book before adding, "For the record, not all First Ladies are put on the cover of Vogue. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, yes. Laura and Barbara Bush, no,' Melania wasn’t going to do anything for Vogue or any other magazine if she wasn’t going to be on the cover. 'Give me a break!' she texted. 'Forget it.'"



Be that as it may, the clip of Melania's Fox News chat brought a heap of scorn including one critic who wrote, "Her 'more important thing to do' was rip up the Rose Garden. Oh and let’s not forget about her failed 'Be Best' initiative."

You can see the clip and a smattering of comments below:











