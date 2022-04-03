Merrick Garland has been handed a roadmap to indict Trump: former impeachment counsel

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former prosecutor and House impeachment counsel Daniel Goldman said a California judge's scathing ruling issued this past week handed Attorney General Merrick Garland everything he needs to indict former president Donald Trump.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, the attorney claimed he feels much better about the prospect of Trump being hauled into court.

"I think what came out this week was really significant, not just the opinion from a federal judge, which carries its own weight, finding more likely than not, Donald Trump, John Eastman and others committed crimes related to the effort to overturn the election," Goldman told the host.

"But perhaps, more importantly, reporting that the January 6th investigation, which is the largest investigation in the Department of Justice history, has expanded its scope beyond the day of January 6th," he continued. "And I and others have been calling for that investigation to broaden and widen and include the months leading up to January 6th and the evidence that the judge in California cited for why he thought that more likely than not Donald Trump and others committed crimes. So, if we are to take Judge Garland at his word, which we have no reason not to, then they are following the facts and the law, and they're expanding the scope, and Judge [David] Carter out in Los Angeles laid out the facts."

"So if you are following the facts and the law, as Garland has promised, then you must include those facts that Judge Carter cited and that we know to be in the public record," he elaborated. "As a former prosecutor, I can say those facts are significant and meaningful evidence that the former president and others committed crimes related to the effort to overturn the election. So I feel much better this week than I have in months past that the department is moving towards an investigation that ultimately will lead up to Donald Trump."

Watch below: