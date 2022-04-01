'What's taking so long?' Reporter asks Merrick Garland why Mark Meadows hasn't been indicted yet
US Attorney General Merrick Garland (AFP)

It's been months since the House of Representatives voted in favor of a criminal contempt referral for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, but so far the Department of Justice has yet to announced charges.

This is in spite of the fact that the DOJ announced criminal contempt charges against Trump ally Steve Bannon within weeks of getting the original congressional contempt referral.

A reporter on Friday brought this up to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has taken criticism for moving too slowly on cases related to the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol.

"It's coming up on four months now since Congress referred Mark Meadows to you guys for contempt of Congress," the reporter said. "What's taking so long?"

"We don't comment on ongoing referrals," Garland said. "It was a referral so we're not able to comment on that."

Earlier this week, the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots voted in favor of two more criminal contempt referrals for former Trump officials Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino.

During the vote, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) gave a not-so-subtle nudge to Garland to pick up the pace.

"The Department of Justice must act swiftly," she said. "I will echo what my colleagues have already said, but more bluntly: Attorney General Garland, do your job so that we can do ours."

