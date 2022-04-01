‘Very damning’ evidence against Trump puts pressure on DOJ to take action: Michael Steele

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee explained where there is growing pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Michael Steele was interviewed by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.

"You've been around this town for a while Michael," Melber noted. "When the chief of staff is texting or having contact with people about POTUS being in on something like this before the 6th, what does that tell you?"

Steele said, "I go to a very fundamental piece that is operational with Donald Trump all the time: nothing happens unless he wants it to happen."



He then elaborated on this point.

"You don't have Mark Meadows, you don't have Peter Navarro, you don't have anybody out here talking about trying to work to orchestrate, manufacture, create, or execute a coup, an insurrection, unless that is something that the president himself, Donald Trump, wants to happen," he explained. "And you're going to see many more pieces of evidence, the receipts, if you will, that are going to be -- are going to show just how involved the president was. Because from my own experience with him, nothing happens in his orbit unless he knows about it. It just doesn't."

Steele said the latest revelations "puts an enormous amount of pressure on the Justice Department now, because all of those little pieces are filling out one hell of a puzzle — and it is a very damning puzzle."



