George Conway outlines two federal crimes Mark Meadows and Peter Navarro may have committed

On Friday, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection released a text message from an undisclosed sender to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows three days before the attack, implicating both him and Trump trade strategist Peter Navarro in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"Mark -- I am reaching out because I have details on the call that Navarro helped convene yesterday with legislators as part of his effort to get [Vice President Mike] Pence to delay certification of the election for 10 days, including that the president participated," said the message. "Were you on the call when the president spoke?"

Writing on Twitter, anti-Trump conservative attorney George Conway outlined two potential laws under which Meadows and Navarro could face prosecution based on this text message: specifically, 18 U.S.C. § 1512, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and 18 U.S.C. § 371, conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On top of this potential liability, Meadows faces a criminal referral for contempt of Congress for his refusal to fully cooperate with the committee, although the Justice Department has not acted on it so far. Navarro also faces a recommendation for a criminal contempt referral from the committee, although the House has yet to vote on the matter.

