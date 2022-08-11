Merrick Garland called Donald Trump’s bluff: legal expert

Attorney General Merrick Garland held a press conference on Thursday revealing the Department of Justice has moved to unseal the Mar-a-Lago search warrant and redacted property receipt listing the items seized.

Following the press conference, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig offered his analysis during a CNN interview.

"We essentially saw Merrick Garland call Donald Trump's bluff," Honig said. "So essentially Merrick Garland said, 'Okay, Donald Trump, you're not going to release them, we're going to do it, we're going to put those documents in front of the American public.'"

Honig also explained what he's looking for if the documents are unsealed.

"The warrant typically will list logistical information, place to be searched, usually a general description of items to be searched for, the name of the judge, a deadline by which DOJ has to execute the search," Honig said.

"But it also sometimes has what we call an attachment," he explained. "That attachment typically will list the statutes, the laws that DOJ believes it has probable cause to believe were violated. So that's going to be the first thing I look for. I'm going to look right at that attachment and say do they list the statutes, that's going to tell us what laws could be at play here."

The motion to unseal the documents asks the judge to unseal the search warrant "including Attachments A and B."

Watch video below or at this link.

Elie Honig www.youtube.com





