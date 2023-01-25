Meta vows to implement 'new guardrails' as Trump returns to Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has allowed former President Donald Trump to return to both platforms, the company announced on Wednesday.
In a statement put out by Meta about Trump's return, the company says they will end Trump's suspension on both platforms "in the coming weeks."
Trump's disappearance from Facebook and Instagram has dramatically reduced the amount of false and misleading information consumed by the Meta audience. In the statement, Meta said their Oversight Board implemented a two-year ban for Trump after the Jan. 6 attacks in 2021.
To limit the disinformation that comes from Trump and his followers, Meta said in the statement they are reinstating Trump "with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses."
Those guardrails include: temporary restriction to accessing advertising tools, limiting content distribution from Trump's pages and stopping distribution into people's feeds, even if they follow Trump and the removal of the reshare button and preventing content to be recommended or ran as advertisements.
RELATED: Trump immediately starts trashing Facebook after it unbans him from platform