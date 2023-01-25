Trump immediately starts trashing Facebook after it unbans him from platform
Facebook parent company Meta on Wednesday announced it was letting former President Donald Trump back on its platform -- and Trump immediately responded by trashing them.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump attacked Meta for ever banning him in the first place after he spread lies about the 2020 election on Facebook that incited the deadly January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

"FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since 'deplatforming' your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account," he wrote. "Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution! THANK YOU TO TRUTH SOCIAL FOR DOING SUCH AN INCREDIBLE JOB. YOUR GROWTH IS OUTSTANDING, AND FUTURE UNLIMITED!!!"

Even though Trump bashed Facebook, he notably also did not rule out returning to the platform as his 2024 presidential campaign gets going.

