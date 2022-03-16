Miami police union boss suspended after allegedly pulling gun on his Grindr date: report

According to the Miami New Times, a South Florida police union boss has been suspended from the Miami Police Department after he pulled a gun on a Grindr date gone wrong.

"According to a January 11 Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) report obtained by New Times, Miami Police Department Sgt. Tommy Reyes, who is president of Miami's Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) union and openly gay, was nearly charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after pulling a gun on his Grindr date after the man allegedly stole Reyes' wallet," reported Joshua Ceballos. "Although police were dispatched to a reported robbery, TPD officers later established probable cause to charge Reyes. On February 17, Reyes was relieved of duty with pay pending MPD's ongoing internal affairs investigation into the incident."

Reyes has not been charged with a crime, and maintains that "I was a victim of a crime, and Tallahassee PD victimized me again."

The Miami Police Department has come under controversy in recent months for its internal practices. Former Houston, Texas police chief Art Acevedo was removed just months after taking a job as Miami's police chief after powerful city officials were enraged by his investigation of city commission's interference in police investigations. It later came out that a civilian interaction the council cited as one reason to fire Acevedo was a member of the far-right Proud Boys.

