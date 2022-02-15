Miami Beach police accidentally hand out fliers promoting Trump campaign merchandise

Anyone being pulled over by Miami Beach police were handed more than just a ticket or warning. According to the Miami Herald, police were handing out fliers that inadvertently took people to a website for campaign merchandise for former President Donald Trump.
As the report explained, a Miami-Dade County courts website listed on the flier eliminated a crucial hyphen. So, instead of the website miami-dadeclerk.com it became miamidadeclerk.com. The link appears to auto-direct to another website owned by Synergy Technologies, LLC, and features a list of all sorts of merchandise that any Trump fan would love along to Amazon links where it can be purchased.
“We’re aware of this typographical error now,” Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez told the Herald. “We put out a notice to officers to discontinue using them.”