Trump-loving Oklahoma man indicted for Parler threats to waterboard lawmakers -- then kill them and their families

According to a report from local news outlet KFOR, a Monroe, Oklahoma, man whose Facebook account is littered with conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and attacks on COVID-19 restrictions, has been indicted for making online death threats against lawmakers -- both Republican and Democrat -- along with their families.

In one notable post on the social media website Parler, Michael Brandon "Brad" Houck wrote during the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol, "They've only got two choices we can shoot them or the government can hang them. Oh wait there's a third choice, you can send them to my house and I will Waterboard them for the next five years, then kill them," adding, "All of these criminals must be taken out by the people and we should start with their families. Start with what is most important to them…"

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)was also the subject of his ire, with the Oklahoma man writing of his family, "hey mitch, how are your grandkids doing?"

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was accused of being in league with the Chinese, with Houck posting, "We are going to find you and kill your a**! You are full of chinese money."

In another post he wrote: "Time to go after their families! We have to get dirty and I mean now! Start with the kids then the wives eliminate their families and they will give up and talk."

The investigation of Houck began after the Oklahoma City Police Department and Moore Police Department turned over information on the posts after the Jan. 6th storming of the Capitol.

"Once a search warrant for Houck's Parler account was served, authorities allegedly discovered even more threats," KFOR reports before adding "During a search of Houck's home on January 11, according to court documents, FBI agents found 24 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition of various calibers, $4,800 in cash and several personal electronic devices."

Houck has been charged with 10 counts of communicating a threat with each count carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

