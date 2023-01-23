Michigan official charged after video shows him threatening and assaulting teens on scooters

A former Michigan public service director who allegedly threatened and assaulted teenagers who were riding Bird Scooters in a parking lot has been charged, Click on Detroit reports.

Michael Cecchini, 56, allegedly also struck one of the teens with a flashlight. He was off duty at the time, but used his badge while threatening the teens with violence.

“No one is above the law, and members of law enforcement should not expect special treatment when they abuse their authority,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in regards to the incident.

Cecchini is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The incident was captured by one of the teens on video.

Watch the video below or at this link.