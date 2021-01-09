Michael Cohen cooperating with ‘multiple government agencies’ investigating the Trump family

Longtime Trump Organization "fixer" Michael Cohen is providing testimony to "multiple government agencies" investigating the Trump family, he revealed on Twitter shortly after Trump was permanently banned from the platform.

"I have been asked and have agreed to cooperate with multiple government agencies to provide testimony on the wrongdoing by Trump and the Trump Family," Cohen tweeted.

"I am doing this in large part as Trump and family have tried, and thankfully failed, to destroy America's democracy," he explained.

Cohen also commented on Trump's lifetime ban from Twitter.

"Know that Trump relies on Twitter to exist in the same way we require oxygen to breathe. He is losing his marbles right now!" Cohen wrote.







