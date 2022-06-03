Michael Cohen: Peter Navarro has made a terrible mistake — and will go to prison for it

On Friday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," former President Donald Trump's onetime personal attorney Michael Cohen told Ari Melber that former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, charged today with contempt of Congress, is needlessly bringing a world of legal trouble on himself.

Cohen, who himself served time in prison for a scheme to help fix hush payments for Trump, warned Navarro that he is effectively destroying his future for no reason.

"What do you think of the potential Trump defense, which we may hear about during these hearings as they start next week, that they tried everything, but when they got near a line, he backed off," said Melber. "He didn't, as you say, didn't really go to the military. Tried Pence. It sort of ended there. What about that defense?"

"Nonsense," said Cohen. "It's not real. It's not legitimate. It's a lie. Something that Donald is so good at doing. Blatantly lies right to your face and says same lie over and over and over again. For what purpose? Ultimately the lie becomes the truth. That's what he wants. Peter Navarro is making a terrible mistake. He'll end up in prison. He's foolish. One quarter of his life could be in prison. If you're watching, I hope you are, you don't want go there. It's terrible. Removed from your family and friends. They destroy your name, your reputation. All for who? All for what? For Donald Trump? For democracy? To be, the democracy in peril? Seriously. What are you thinking?"

Cohen also tore apart Navarro's accusations of misconduct against federal officials.

"What legacy do you want to leave to your children, grandchildren and god willing great-grandchildren?" said Cohen. "Not the legacy you're leaving now. Which he looks like a fool. Oh, my god. Went ahead, picked me up at the airport. It's unconstitutional. First of all, Peter Navarro is not a lawyer. I don't think he understands. He has a PhD in economics. Stick to what he knows. What he's saying now makes him look stupid."

