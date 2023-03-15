Legal expert highlights an unusual fact about Michael Cohen’s final grand jury testimony

Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, came out of a New York court on Wednesday to reveal his experience speaking to a Manhattan grand jury for the final time.
Standing with his lawyers, Cohen revealed that after speaking to the jury for a few hours, "each and every one" had questions." That factoid is a major thing to highlight, said former federal prosecutor Harry Litman while speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace.
Cohen later specified that "almost" each of the jurors asked a question, but that they were paying a lot of attention. He described them as "mesmerized by the prosecutor."
"That is an extremely active grand jury," said Litman. "I've been in grand juries that maybe two, three, four people asked questions. If literally, everyone did, that's up to 23 and they're probably all there, that is a very, very focused and cohesive because they're all sharing in the questioning grand jury special grand jury actually, as I understand it."
Wallace asked about the significance, which Litman explained as the last step before they will decide on an indictment, and they're taking it very seriously.
The grand jury sits again on Monday and District Attorney Alvin Bragg has his own 90 minutes to wrap things up with the grand jury.
