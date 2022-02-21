Things go 'terribly awry' after Rudy Giuliani runs into Michael Cohen at ritzy NY restaurant: report

Two "dueling former personal attorneys" for Donald Trump had an "awkward run-in" at a high-profile New York restaurant. According to Page Six, the encounter between Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen left onlookers wondering if "hell had finally froze over."

The staff at Fresco by Scotto had planned to seat the two far from each other at opposite ends of the restaurant, but the plan went "terribly awry", according to Page Six.

The situation was also briefly mentioned by Politico Playbook.

“Before they arrived, other VIPs snagged their planned tables and ultimately the two Trump-connected figures ended up with neighboring tables," a source told Page Six. “There was zero interaction between them and when ex-NYC Comptroller Bill Thompson walked in, he went over to say hello to the former mayor.”

“Cohen then went around the restaurant, shaking hands with other diners, while giving Rudy a wide berth … It was so icy between the pair, it seemed like hell had finally frozen over," another source told the tabloid. One onlooker said Giuliani "sat there stone-faced, at a table with friends, with what was left of his hair dye trickling down his brow."

As Page Six points out, Cohen's disdain for Giuliani is no secret. Cohen recently called Giuliani an “idiot" who "drinks too much." Giuliani has referred to Cohen as “pathetic” and a “serial liar.”