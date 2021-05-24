Woman unloads 'barrage of F bombs' at Michael Cohen 'on behalf of all Trump supporters'

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen revealed on Monday that he was verbally assaulted by one of the former president's supporters with a "barrage of F bombs."
Cohen confronted the woman on video moments after she hurled profanity at him. The video was shared on Twitter.
“(She) runs at me screaming profanities and sticking her middle fingers in my face. I removed my cell phone from my pocket, caught up to her and recorded her," Cohen told the New York Daily News.
In the video, Cohen can be heard telling the woman he will "make you famous." She responds by flashing two middle fingers back at him.
Cohen recalled that the woman had identified herself as a Trump supporter in a previous encounter.
“The first time this occurred, she stated 'on behalf of all Trump supporters' ... and then the F bombs," he said.
Watch the video below.
Sometimes you meet the most pleasant #Trump supporters in #NYC #CentralPark. pic.twitter.com/HeGJcLxWYa
— Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) May 24, 2021