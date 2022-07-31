Michael Cohen claims he proved who was planting negative stories about Ivanka and Jared in the press
Michael Cohen / Shutterstock.

Longtime Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen revealed to Raw Story on Saturday new details about the chaotic 2016 Donald Trump campaign for president.

In June of 2016, Trump was the presumptive GOP nominee, but had not yet officially secured the nomination and was trailing Hillary Clinton in the polls. Then he fired his campaign manager.

"Donald J. Trump fired his divisive campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, on Monday as he confronts urgent challenges heading into the general election — a strategic shift after months of concerns from party officials and donors about Mr. Lewandowski’s stewardship of the campaign," The New York Times reported on June 20, 2016.

"Mr. Trump had faced increasing concerns from allies and donors, as well as his children, over whether Mr. Lewandowski, who had never before worked on a national race, was able to direct a battle against Mrs. Clinton."

CNN reported it was Ivanka Trump who played a "pivotal role" in the ouster.

"Contributing to Ivanka Trump’s recent dissatisfaction with Lewandowski were intensifying tensions between Lewandowski and Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, an influential force behind the scenes. One source said rumors swirled that Lewandowski had attempted to plant negative stories in the press about Kushner – a final straw for Ivanka Trump," CNN reported. "It was ultimately Ivanka Trump who sat down with her father on Sunday and convinced him to let Lewandowski go – even offering an ultimatum of sorts about her own continued involvement with the campaign, according to sources with knowledge of this conversation."

Now more details are coming out about the incident.

The forthcoming book Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted but Not Silenced by Paul Manafort alleges that Michael Cohen had administrator privileges on the campaign server that allowed him access to see everyone’s email messages, Vox reported on Saturday.

Cohen told Vox that Manafort was "distorting the truth."

"I requested administrative access to only Corey Lewandowski’s campaign email address after he was terminated," Cohen said. "The purpose was to prove to Trump that it was Corey who was leaking negative information on Jared and Ivanka to the press. The information was located and turned over to Donald.”

Cohen told Raw Story on Saturday that his investigation proved Lewandowski was leaking about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, "as well as about other people."

Cohen said his investigation found "several emails with journalists demonstrating [Lewandowski] was leaking information; the basis for which he was terminated."

