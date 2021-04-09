‘Matt Gaetz really needs to smarten up’: Michael Cohen has harsh advice for the Florida man

Longtime Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen seemed to thoroughly enjoy analyzing Rep. Matt Gaetz's legal woes during a Friday appearance on "The Beat" with Ari Melber.

Gaetz notoriously threatened Cohen on the eve his 2019 testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

"We have been tracking this big story across Washington all week, Republican congressman and staunch Trump ally Matt Gaetz facing a new Ethics Committee violation," Melber reported. "Gaetz denied all wrongdoing, but this is actually the second time the young, relatively new congressman has faced an Ethics review. Statistically, most members never face a single one."

"What do you think of him, given your past clash, and what do you think he's learning right now that Donald Trump is not doing a thing to help him?" Melber asked Cohen.



"Well, he's learning nothing," Cohen replied. "But Gaetz's behavior was so brazen and so stupid that it actually boggles the mind, because the only reasonable explanation for his behavior is that he felt that he would be protected by Donald Trump and his corrupt Justice Department.

"So he must have been petrified when Trump lost the election, simply because now he was exposed," he exxplained. "But you know what a lot of people don't take into consideration is Donald Trump is alleged to have done similar things with young women. So was Rudy Giuliani in the Borat movie with Sasha Baren Cohen's daughter in the movie, right? This was all going on during the campaign anyway. Corey Lewandowski had his tryst. Rick Gates had his twist."



"They're following Donald Trump's play book," he said. "As I explained before the House Oversight Committee that I know the play book and it didn't work for me and it's certainly not going to work for you. Matt Gaetz really needs to smarten up and understand that he's in very serious trouble," he concluded.

Watch: