WATCH: Michael Cohen does Yoda-inspired impression of Trump 'declassifying' documents

On Monday, former Donald Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen performed a peculiar impression of his onetime boss declassifying top secret documents that were stashed at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.

"He turns around and he wants to use the Jedi mind trick," said Cohen, putting on an impression of Master Yoda from Star Wars. "Declassify, we do, hrmm?"

The former president is under investigation by the Justice Department over the documents, which were removed as he left office, and which the National Archives repeatedly demanded be returned. The investigation escalated as it became clear Trump was in possession of documents classified at the highest level, including documents that contained information about clandestine human intelligence and the nuclear technology of a foreign power.

Trump has tried to claim that he has the power to declassify documents just by thinking about doing it — a claim that doesn't have any basis in law.

DOJ officials were temporarily blocked from a counterintelligence review of the recovered information when Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointed district judge in Florida, demanded a special master first review all the documents for privilege.

That order was partially stayed earlier this month when a three-judge panel on the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, including two other Trump-appointed judges, allowed the DOJ access to the classified information. The special master, Senior Judge Raymond Dearie, will continue to review non-classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.