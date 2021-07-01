Michael Cohen says Trump Org indictments are 'only the tip of the iceberg'

Longtime Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen on Thursday suggested the indictments against the Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg are just beginning.

"I am not surprised at all about the indictment, it's a little different than, I guess, many of us expected. We were looking for or hoping for a more sweeping set of indictments, meaning more than just Allen Weisselberg," Cohen told MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.



He said that "Allen Weisselberg is not the keystone to this entire indictment. There will be more as far as I am concerned. I know that I had gone in and i have spoken on more than a dozen occasions to the district attorney and there are a multitude of issues that are far more ranging than Allen Weisselberg is not paying for a car or an apartment."



"This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the multitude of legalities that the district of attorney is looking at it," he said. "It's not Allen Weisselberg they are looking for," he argued.



