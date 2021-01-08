Michael Cohen warns ‘Trump is psychotic right now’ — and may ‘burn down the White House’

Longtime Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen is worried about the president's mental state following an unsuccessful insurrection by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

Cohen made the comments during an appearance on "The New Abnormal" podcast by The Daily Beast editors Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson.

"I am certain that Donald Trump is psychotic right now," Cohen warned.

"Donald Trump would rather burn down the White House, than turn over the keys," he said.

Cohen said his role covering up hush-money payments was nothing like violent actions of Trump supporters at Wednesday's rally.

"I did work for him. And what did I do? I paid $130,000, you know, to keep quiet. The fact that the president got his pecker pulled by a porn star, seriously? And you want to compare that to the seditious acts of these Proud Boys, of the Wolverine Watchmen and all these other crazy groups? You can't compare the two," he argued.

