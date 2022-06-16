‘Nobody is above the law’: Michael Fanone wants the coup attempt prosecuted as a conspiracy
Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone testifies during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. - Andrew Harnik/Pool/TNS

Former DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone called for conspiracy prosecutions while speaking to Raw Story following Thursday's televised hearings of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Fanone worried about the Jan. 6 committee convincing Trump's MAGA base.

"The reality is, I don't know if this is going to be shocking to you or not, but there are Americans, Trump supporters, that believe that Donald Trump — regardless of whether or not what he conspired to do was legal, they believe that it was the right thing to do," Fanone said.

"By that, I mean, overturning the election, whether or not Trump was the actual winner of that election, they wanted it to happen and they were in agreement with Donald Trump that it should happen," he said.

"Now what we do need is, if there is evidence of criminal activity, conspiracy, those individuals need to be prosecuted. I became a police officer with the understanding that no one in this country is above the law," he said.

"And I refuse to accept that fact that elected leaders are above the law," he continued. "Whether you're a member of Congress, a member of the Supreme Court or whether you're the president of the United States."

"No one in this country is above the law," he said.

With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.

