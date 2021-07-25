Americans demand arrest of Michael Flynn after he 'jokes' about assassination in Washington, DC with his new gun

In May, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn joked about a coup to take over the American government. Now he's "joking" about assassination.
When being awarded over the weekend with a new rifle, Flynn told the audience in Yuba, California, "Maybe I'll find someone in Washington, D.C."
Michael Flynn is presented with a rifle as a gift in Yuba, CA, and says that now “maybe I’ll find somebody in Washi… https://t.co/rBd3JtlXvB— Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1627224576.0
"I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can't happen here?" someone asked Flynn from the QAnon conference audience as others cheered.
"No reason. I mean, it should happen," said Flynn.
It's entirely possible that Flynn simply has a homicidal sense of humor or finds murder and the violent overthrow of the American government amusing.
Either way, it sent many to question why Flynn hasn't gotten a visit by the FBI to question some of his statements.
The comments come just a week after two shootings in Washington, one outisde of National's Stadium and one in Logan Circle, less than a mile from the White House.
See the responses to Flynn below:
Michael Flynn jokes about assassination, upon receiving an AR-15: “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington D.C.” If… https://t.co/tx4ycWsSqw— Lindy Li (@Lindy Li) 1627247943.0
Treasonous felon Michael Flynn has threatened bad things will happen if the Arizona fraudit doesn’t produce any fak… https://t.co/7JzYGVZf94— Ricky Davila (@Ricky Davila) 1627180297.0
This is a matter of National Security. QAnon nut job Michael Flynn was holding an automatic weapon at a Christian… https://t.co/8H0rtTxWbQ— coco coomber (@coco coomber) 1627250593.0
I sure hope the @FBI is looking into the authenticity of these purported comments from Michael Flynn! https://t.co/PvIs3w6e1X— Christopher Kline (@Christopher Kline) 1627250902.0
QAnon believers don't know how to handle Michael Flynn's ties to spyware firm behind Pegasus. It's easy ... he's a… https://t.co/Ci9BfVwfN5— 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@🖕🏻Aunt Crabby Calls Bullshit 🖕🏻) 1627248879.0
@TheTNHoller @gtconway3d @FBI Michael Flynn is a very dangerous man— Kimberly Hammel (@Kimberly Hammel) 1627247258.0
@DearAuntCrabby @army is letting Michael Flynn continue to represent them.— p.endicott (@p.endicott) 1627249362.0
@USArmy The enemy is Michael Flynn. You are complicit in the overthrow of our country as long as he represents the Army.— p.endicott (@p.endicott) 1627247679.0
#MichaelFlynn has turned into an authoritarian. He’s a #grifter and will keep grifting until so-called churches sto… https://t.co/85XaeXawVu— Janet Wagner (@Janet Wagner) 1627249084.0
Disgraced Traitor Michael Flynn should be behind bars and everyday he spends as a free man is a travesty to the Uni… https://t.co/UZPWUnUBsy— Henry Djoutsa (@Henry Djoutsa) 1627250044.0
@jimstewartson So, first we have Michael Flynn supporting a Myanmar type coup in the U.S. and now he's suggesting s… https://t.co/WkYbhtkrHd— Mark Whittier (@Mark Whittier) 1627250141.0