Meet the Republicans who are praying for your computer to die until after the election

Eric Trump, Michael Flynn and Roger Stone all took part in a political-religious event that left many shocked. While many have talked about this brand of Christofascism that has nothing to do with Christianity, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow pointed out key points of the prayers that Flynn's Christian Nationalism group is reaching a whole new level of absurdity.

"We are to pray and crush the satellites," said a pastor at the event. "We need to send a Holy Ghost virus into their computer to destroy them so they will not function until our election is over."

Eliminating all satellites and preventing all computers from functioning would shut down the world and all economies around the world. Ironically, it would prevent groups like this from being able to get their messages out via video or social media.

"They also didn't just pray for Donald Trump to come back as president," Maddow explained. "They said that Trump is coming back right away before the end of the year."

It is a similar philosophy that Mike Lindell has been spinning for the past two years. Every six months, or so, he prophesizes that Trump will return to power, only for it not to happen.

Maddow went on to talk about election workers "under siege" around the country, making American democracy dangerous for those who defend it.

See the report below: