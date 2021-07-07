Bizarre 'cult map' making the rounds on the conspiratorial right sparks confusion: 'This hurts my brain'
Twitter

A bizarre whiteboard image is stirring up conspiracy theories among right-wing social media users, and prompting alarm and ridicule among everyone else.

The image, which features biblical quotes and names connected to former president Donald Trump, was posted on Michael Flynn's account on the right-wing messaging app Telegram and then shared on Twitter by the Patriot Takes watchdog that monitors extremist content.

The whiteboard apparently belongs to right-wing podcaster Clay Clark and purports to map out various conspiracy theories about the coronavirus and the twice-impeached one-term president, and many observers were spooked by the frenzied handwritten image.










SmartNews