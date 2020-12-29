'A-grifting he will go': Former Trump official mocked after he's reduced to peddling QAnon merch

Disgraced former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has fallen far ever since President Donald Trump fired him for lying about his interactions with Russian officials and since he was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for lying to the FBI.

However, Flynn this week was mocked by many Twitter users for reaching a new low: Selling merchandise that promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory.

As flagged by Will Sommer of the Daily Beast, Flynn's official merchandise store is now selling t-shirts featuring the QAnon slogan "Where We Go One We Go All," while also promoting the idea that the "Great Awakening" will soon come to keep Trump in the White house.

"The Great Awakening is happening and the signs are everywhere," the store says in its blurb about its QAnon gear. "This WWG1WGA design is a special edition. We are offering a sweatshirt, a ladies v-neck and mens crew neck t-shirt, and a very cool trucker hat to match."

Sommer's followers immediately piled on Flynn for pushing QAnon, which claims that Trump is teaming up with an undead John F. Kennedy Jr. to expose the entire Democratic Party as a front for child-molesting Satanists.

Check out some reactions below.