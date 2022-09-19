Fired pro-Trump Wisconsin 'auditor' floats 'revolution' after failing to turn up voter fraud proof
Michael Gableman, the pro-Trump "auditor" who was fired earlier this year by Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, now thinks America may need a violent revolution.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Gableman told a group of Republicans earlier this month that he fears Americans are too "comfortable" to launch a violent revolution capable of overthrowing the current American government.

"Our comfort is holding us back from taking the action that is necessary," said Gableman, a former Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice. "The greatest challenge of our poor in this country is not lack of food, it's obesity. It's a beautiful world. But it's that very comfort that is keeping us from what our founders knew to be the only way to keep an honest government, which is revolution.

Gableman went on the quote Thomas Jefferson as having said that "the tree of liberty must be watered by the blood of revolution in every generation" before then fretting that "I don't think that's going to happen."

After Gableman was appointed to audit the results of the 2020 election, he quickly butted heads with other Wisconsin Republicans, particularly over his declaration that the state should "decertify" the results, despite the fact that there is no constitutional mechanism for doing so.

