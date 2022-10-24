Michael Moore says he's 'deadly serious' about Dem midterm win even as polls point toward defeat
Michael Moore (MSNBC)

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore isn't backing off his predictions that Democrats will win big in the 2022 midterm elections, even as polls paint an increasingly dire situation for the party.

The Guardian reports that Moore still believes Democrats can ride the backlash unleashed by the end of Roe v. Wade to beat the GOP in midterm races across the country, despite the fact that polls have shown voters at the moment are more focused on high inflation and gas prices.

In particular, Moore points to upsets in the Kansas abortion referendum and Democratic wins in special elections as evidence that Democrats still have the wind at their backs.

"“If I said to you six months ago, ‘you know Kansas, right? It’s a huge pro-abortion state and this summer by a margin of 60% they’re going to keep abortion legal’ you’d think I had made a crazy statement,” he told The Guardian. “If I’d told you at the same time that in the congressional election in Alaska, a hard red state, that it’s not only not going to be won by a Democrat but a Native Alaskan Democrat, again you’d have to question if I was out of my mind.”

Nonetheless, Moore said that any rejection of the GOP would come in spite of the Democratic Party, which he called too cautious and poll driven.

"The Democratic party consultants are feeding lines that are so lame and weak," he said. "They don’t go for the jugular like a Republican would. It doesn’t inspire people at home."

Moore also insisted that he isn't just predicting Democratic wins for media attention.

"I’m sixty-eight and I don’t have time to mess around," he said. "I’m deadly serious."

