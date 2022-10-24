Morning Joe stunned by focus group excusing Trump's role in Jan. 6: 'I really don't know where to start'
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was stunned by a focus group of Donald Trump supporters discussing the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The group insisted the event was a constitutionally protected peaceful protest, while blaming "Democratic operatives" and House speaker Nancy Pelosi for any violence that erupted, and the "Morning Joe" host was thrown for a loop.

"I really don't know where to start here," Scarborough said. "It's Nancy Pelosi's fault, it's Democratic operatives' fault, it's the Capitol police's fault. You go through all of this, and then we hear things like it's a fundamental right to peacefully protest, that they were peaceful protests, and these people are political prisoners who got locked up, and, again, they were mainly peaceful protests and that nobody died except for a protester. There are four cops who died, and one of those cops died after an interaction here, and his family sure as hell believes -- he died the next day -- that it was directly related to this."

"I don't really know, this is just one of these moments, and again, I have friends and family members that think like this," Scarborough added. "I don't know where they're getting their information, but I'm reminded as they're trying to blame everybody from Antifa to Nancy Pelosi that it was Kevin McCarthy who was screaming at the top of his lungs, along with other Republicans who were besieged inside the Capitol building while all of these Trump supporters were going in trying to kill Mike Pence, after Donald Trump told them to go to the Capitol, after Donald Trump told them ahead of time to do it, and some of those timelines are absolutely bizarre, saying, no, this happened while Donald Trump was still speaking and saying Donald Trump couldn't stop this."

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump-backed Washington Republican paid $122K from company that doesn’t appear to exist

Watch the video below or at this link.

10 24 2022 07 03 54 www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video