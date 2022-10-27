Man's name prevents him from voting for three days in Georgia: report
Michael Smith of Cobb County, Georgia, says his ordinary, generic name is giving him problems when he tries to vote.

For three days in a row, Smith tried to cast his vote in the upcoming election but found that may have been recorded as having already voted, 11Alive reports.

When he went to cast his ballot in Smyrna, he saw his voting record was moved from Cobb County to a different county where he's never lived.

“They literally had no record of me," said Smith, who has lived at the same address for 16 years. "Here's my address, 'No record of you at that address.' Here's my name, 'Well, my name is worthless, okay?'”

This is the third time in three years Smith's voting record was moved to another county. Speaking to 11Alive, a Cobb County Board of Elections spokesperson said the county is aware of the problem and is looking into it.

“The other county keeps transferring the voter record because they have a Michael Smith, and they keep mistaking this voter for their voter,” the county told 11Alive.

Read the full report at 11Alive.

