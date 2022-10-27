Suspect in burglary of Katie Hobbs' campaign headquarters is arrested
Phoenix police arrested a suspect in connection to a burglary of Democratic Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs’ campaign headquarters, the department announced on Twitter Thursday, CNN reports.

The suspect's identity or motive is not known at this time.

"A source within the Hobbs campaign told CNN that CCTV video shows the man they say broke into the campaign headquarters. The Hobbs campaign hasn’t been able to get a full inventory of what was taken, the source added," CNN's report stated. "Nicole DeMont, who manages Hobbs’ gubernatorial campaign, told CNN in a statement that 'Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority.'"

In their statement to CNN, Hobbs campaign continued to suggest the break-in was related to Lake's rhetoric and her supporters.

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years (Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee) Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit,” DeMont continued. “The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.”

