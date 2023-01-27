Nevada Republicans tearing themselves apart after failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral

A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil.
Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as “Ms. Alcoholic” and a “panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
“[I was] appalled, offended and shocked,” Hirsty said.
He uploaded the video to Google Drive and sent it to fellow Republican Margaret White, who then circulated the video that soon caught the attention of media outlets, and both Hirsty and White expect to be booted from the Clark County GOP over the flap.
“It’s not what I believe Republicans stand for: integrity and class,” said White, a former chief of staff of the Clark County Republican Party. “They just want their small clique of people they can control. … They throw out anybody that disagrees with them.”
Hirsty also recorded video at the same Nov. 15 event of Nevada GOP chairman Michael McDonald criticizing "backstabbing" Republicans like Tarkanian, who endorsed incumbent attorney general Aaron Ford and state treasurer Zach Conine, both Democrats, in the election, and Hirsty said Clark County GOP chairman Jesse Law threatened to "get even," which he denies.
Law won a bruising leadership fight for the county party in 2021 over state Sen. Carrie Buck (R-Henderson), and the Review-Journal obtained video of him at the Jan. 14 central committee meeting calling for a motion to remove Hirsty, which eventually passed 55-45.
“To me, it’s rather destructive to this organization, to the state organization,” Law says in the video. “It’s a big embarrassment and that really bothers me.”
“I don’t want any of this problem, but also I don’t want videos uploaded where we get to be a laughingstock," Law adds. "I want Clark County to be doing great, so anyone involved in trying to upload videos and share with the media to harm us and embarrass us, I didn’t think that this body would want to be a part of that.”
Fiore has since moved from Clark County to Nye County, where she was appointed justice of the peace despite having no judicial experience or even a law degree.