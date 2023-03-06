Michelle Obama recalls 'sobbing' at Trump inauguration: 'There was no color on that stage'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared why she broke down in tears during Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.
In an audio clip of her upcoming podcast that was shared with People magazine, Obama recalled why she left "uncontrollably sobbing" the day Trump became president in January 2017.
"That day was so emotional for so many different reasons," the former first lady said. "We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew."
Obama said she was struck by the lack of diversity at Trump's swearing-in event.
"To sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display — there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage," she explained. "There was no reflection of the broader sense of America."
She added: "Many people took pictures of me, and they're like, 'You weren't in a good mood?' No, I was not! But you had to hold it together like you do for eight years."
Listen to the audio clip at this link.