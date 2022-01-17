'Alternate' Michigan elector claims he got marching orders from a Trump lawyer: report

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel cited a Detroit News report that said a fake elector admitted that he got his marching orders from former President Donald Trump's campaign.

Republicans in Michigan, as well as other states, attempted to install an alternate slate of electors to replace the ones who would have followed the will of the public vote in the state. Nessel hasn't yet investigated or spoken to the fake elector, but she did turn over all of the evidence and information that her office found relating to the fake electors to the Justice Department.

"It's an open and shut case," said Nessel, saying that they committed the crime in full view of the public.

Wallace, along with commentator Charlie Sykes, noted that the documents were signed by the false electors and given to the government as official documents, which is fraud for all who signed the documents.

The host also said that she couldn't help but notice that the forms, the fonts, each detail in the documents all looked exactly the same from each of the states where Trump electors attempted to overthrow the valid electors.

Nessel said that it appears the principal actors transmitted the form to every state that they took issue with. Because of the multi-state nature of the crime, it was necessary to take everything to the DOJ.

The Detroit News detailed how the fake electors were working with a Republican lawmaker with a Capitol office who could figure out a way to get them inside the elector room where the official count was taking place. The building was sealed off, however, after electors tried to barge in.

"...(W)e convened and organized in the state Capitol, in the city of Lansing, Michigan, and at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the 14th day of December 2020," said a false certificate signed and submitted to the National Archives that MSNBC Rachel Maddow pointed to last week.

Nessel said Monday that those fake electors should be prosecuted.

Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot told the Detroit News that he was asked to show up in Lansing to sign the document. He said he didn't know who called him and told him to do it, and claims it was merely "a call from an attorney working on behalf of Trump in Washington, D.C."



See the full conversation below: