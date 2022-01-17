'Fat, slow and dumb': Trump ally Roger Stone ramps up attacks on Ron DeSantis as feud escalates

Trump ally Roger Stone is ramping up the war of words against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As reported by The Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, Stone on Monday described DeSantis as "fat, slow, and dumb" in a diatribe against the man who could be Trump's rival for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Stone also said of DeSantis that "the Yale Harvard governor will never be president" because, among other reasons, he "opposes constitutional open carry.”

Trump and DeSantis have now been trading barbs for weeks, with DeSantis slamming Trump for not firing Dr. Anthony Fauci at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trump implying DeSantis was "gutless" for refusing to say that he received a booster shot against COVID-19.

Trump has also reportedly called DeSantis "dull" and is angry that the Florida governor is not giving him more deference and gratitude for helping him launch his political career.