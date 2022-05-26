GOP frontrunners for Michigan governor kicked off ballot for election fraud: report

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have a far easier path to re-election after the GOP frontrunners were kicked off the ballot for botched election fraud schemes.

"Two of the leading candidates for the GOP nomination for Michigan governor say they will ask the courts to intervene after they were found ineligible Thursday for the August primary, reshaping the race to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the battleground state this fall," Click on Detroit Channel 4 News reported Thursday.

"Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who has led in most primary polls, and businessman Perry Johnson, along with three other lesser-known candidates, did not qualify for the ballot. The state elections bureau recommended they be disqualified, saying it found thousands of fraudulent signatures on petitions submitted by the candidates."

Neil Vigdor wrote in The New York Times the disqualification, "sent the race, in a key battleground state, into chaos and dealt a serious blow to the party’s plans to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Democratic incumbent."

In addition to the frontrunners, Republicans Donna Brandenburg, Michael Brown and Michael Markey were also disqualified.

Johnson has spent millions on his campaign.

"The Republicans who remain on the ballot are Dixon, who recently was endorsed by the family of former Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, real estate agent Ryan Kelley, businessman Kevin Rinke, pastor Ralph Rebandt and chiropractor Garrett Soldano," Channel 4 reported.



