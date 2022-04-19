Michigan Republican Lana Theis accused a Democratic state Senate colleague of being a pedophile because she supports LGBTQ+ equality.

Sen. Mallory McMorrow took to the Senate floor Tuesday to respond to allegations Theis made in a fundraising email saying Democrats and McMorrow are “trolls” and “groomers” that “sexualize” children. It's part of a QAnon conspiracy that Democrats are kidnapping children to drink their blood in Satanic rituals and traffick them.

One of the most notable pieces of the conspiracy was Pizzagate, in which QAnon claimed there was a trafficking ring in a DC pizza parlor. It led a man to show up with guns trying to save the children. He was shown that there was no basement in the building and no children being abused. He's now in prison for four years.

When Theis delivered a prayer last week telling God that there are “forces that desire things for them other than what their parents would have them see and hear and know.” That, she concluded was Democratic pedophiles trafficking children.

In response to the allegations on Tuesday, McMorrow said that Theis is accusing her of being a pedophile simply because she stood up to Theis' homophobic attempt to score campaign cash.

"I sat on it for a while wondering why me? Then I realized... I’m the biggest threat to your hollow, hateful scheme," tweeted McMorrow. "Because you can’t claim that you’re targeting marginalized kids in the name of 'parental rights' if another parent is standing up and saying no. So, you dehumanize and marginalize ME. You say I’m one of THEM. You say she’s a groomer, she supports pedophilia, she wants children to believe they were responsible for slavery and to feel bad about themselves because they’re white. Here’s a little background on who I really am."

She revealed that growing up she sang in their church choir while her mother taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD). She recalled that there was a day that the priest called her into his office to shame her for being divorced and not coming to mass every Sunday. Her mother explained she was at a soup kitchen, teaching McMorrow about faith being part of community, "about recognizing our privilege and blessings and doing what we could to be of service to others - especially people who were marginalized, targeted, who had less ... often unfairly."

"I learned that SERVICE was far more important than performative nonsense like being seen in the same pew every Sunday or writing 'Christian' in your Twitter bio and using it as a shield to target and marginalize already-marginalized people," she tweeted.

"I also stand on the shoulders of people like Father Ted Hesburgh, the longtime president of the University of Notre Dame who was active in the civil rights movement," she continued. He "recognized his power and privilege as a white man, a faith leader, and the head of an influential and well-respected institution - and who saw Black people in this country being targeted and discriminated against and beaten, I also stand on the shoulders of people like Father Ted Hesburgh, the longtime president of the University of Notre Dame who was active in the civil rights movement, and reached out and locked arms with Dr. Martin Luther King when he was alive, when it was unpopular and risky, and marching with them to say, 'We got you.' To offer protection and service and allyship, to try to right wrongs and fix the injustice in the world."

Her message to smack-down the GOP's attacks on CRT was to say that no child nor anyone in the room was responsible for slavery. Instead, what everyone is responsible for is "writing the next chapter of history. We decide what happens next, and how We respond to history and the world around us. We are not responsible for the past. We also cannot change the past. We can't pretend that it didn't happen, or deny people their very right to exist."

She closed by saying that she refuses to let hate win, and that's what she intends to teach her children.

